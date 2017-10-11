FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says co, MoviePass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says co, MoviePass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and matheson analytics - on october 6, co, moviepass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement, dated as of august 15

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍pursuant to moviepass purchase agreement, helios plans to acquire a majority interest in moviepass​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to amendment, co, moviepass amended, restated subordinated convertible promissory note issued by moviepass on aug 18

* Helios and matheson - amendment to increase principal amount of original moviepass note from $5,000,000 to $11,500,000

* Helios and matheson-‍pursuant to amendment, as result of additional investment, maximum purchase price payable by co increased from $27 million to $28.5 million

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍on october 11, 2017, helios and moviepass entered into an investment option agreement​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to investment option agreement, co was granted option to purchase additional shares of moviepass stock of up to $20 million​

* Helios and matheson analytics inc says at closing of moviepass deal, co will get total ownership percentage in moviepass of 53.71 percent​ - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hC5W11) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.