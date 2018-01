BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics To Issue $60 Million In Convertible Notes

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ISSUE $60 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - ‍NOTES WILL BE CONVERTIBLE, AT OPTION OF HOLDER, AT A FIXED CONVERSION PRICE OF $11.44, SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ‍AT CLOSING, INVESTOR TO PAY FOR NOTES WITH $25 MILLION IN CASH UP FRONT, AN INVESTOR NOTE IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $35 MILLION