May 8 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS-WILL NEED PROCEEDS FROM STOCK SALES FOLLOWING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CANACCORD GENUITY/OTHER SOURCES, FROM MAY 2018

* HELIOS - AS OF APRIL 30, HAD ABOUT $15.5 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH & ABOUT $27.9 MILLION ON DEPOSIT WITH MERCHANT PROCESSORS FOR ABOUT $43.4 MILLION- SEC FILING