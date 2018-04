BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Facility

April 18 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - ENTERED INTO AN AT—MARKET EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT WITH CANACCORD GENUITY LLC

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - HMNY MAY, FROM TIME TO TIME, OFFER AND SELL SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK HAVING AN VALUE OF UP TO $150 MILLION

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS -MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO UP CO'S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS OR TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS OF MOVIEPASS AND MOVIEPASS VENTURES