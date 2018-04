April 19 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $30 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - HMNY IS OFFERING UNITS AT A PRICE OF $2.75 PER UNIT