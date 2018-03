March 15 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CEO & CHAIRMAN THEODORE FARNSWORTH - SEC FILING

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - FARNSWORTH AGREED NOT SELL OR TRANSFER ANY SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK HELD BY HIM FOR 24 MONTHS Source text: (bit.ly/2FSDupM) Further company coverage: