BRIEF-Helios & Matheson Analytics Announces Plans To Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. To Become A Separate Public Company

March 15 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF ZONE TECHNOLOGIES INC. TO BECOME A SEPARATE PUBLIC COMPANY

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - ‍SPIN-OFF TO BE EFFECTED THROUGH A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF ZONE TECHNOLOGIES SHARES​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ‍FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF, ZONE TO BECOME INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY THAT CO EXPECTS TO ALSO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON - IN PROCESS OF EVALUATING TAX CONSEQUENCES OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF ZONE SHARES PURSUANT TO SPIN-OFF​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - BOTH HMNY AND ZONE EXPECT TO REMAIN HEADQUARTERED IN NEW YORK CITY, HMNY’S CURRENT BASE OF OPERATIONS

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - PLANS TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON ITS OPERATIONS RELATED TO ITS CONTROLLING INTEREST IN MOVIEPASS​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ‍FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF, ZONE PLANS TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON ITS REDZONE MAP PRODUCT​