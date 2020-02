BRIEF-Helios Technologies Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Cash Earnings Per Share $0.54

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Helios Technologies Inc:

* HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP CASH EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $520 MILLION TO $555 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 GAAP EPS OF $1.55 TO $1.88, NON-GAAP CASH EPS OF $2.00 TO $2.30

* HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES - GIVEN ECONOMIC BACKDROP, INCLUDING UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, APPROACHING 2020 GUIDANCE CAUTIOUSLY

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $122.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.15, REVENUE VIEW $531.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA