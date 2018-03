BRIEF-Helios Towers cancels planned London IPO

March 15 (Reuters) -

* HELIOS TOWERS- HELIOS TOWERS DECIDES NOT TO PROCEED WITH IPO

* HELIOS TOWERS- THE INDEPENDENT TELECOMS TOWER INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY HAS MET WITH CONSIDERABLE INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR INTEREST, ENDORSING ITS BUSINESS MODEL, STRATEGY AND GROWTH PROSPECTS

* ‍HOWEVER, SHAREHOLDERS HAVE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMPANY’S SHARES AT CURRENT TIME.​

* ‍COMPANY REMAINS COMMITTED TO EXECUTING ITS GROWTH STRATEGY AND REITERATES ITS CONFIDENCE WITH RESPECT TO OUTLOOK FOR BUSINESS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)