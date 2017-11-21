FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Helios Underwriting ‍acquires Chapman Underwriting for 540,000 stg​
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Helios Underwriting ‍acquires Chapman Underwriting for 540,000 stg​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Helios Underwriting Plc

* ‍has acquired Chapman underwriting limited (“Chapman”)​

* ‍has acquired Chapman underwriting limited (“Chapman”), a limited liability member of lloyd’s for a consideration of 540,000 pounds ($715,338.00) in cash​

* ‍2017 underwriting capacity of chapman is 670,000 pounds​

* ‍in year ended 31 december 2016, chapman made a profit before tax of 48,619 pounds on gross premiums written of 0.63 million pounds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.