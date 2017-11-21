BRIEF-Helios Underwriting ‍acquires Chapman Underwriting for 540,000 stg​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Helios Underwriting Plc

* ‍has acquired Chapman underwriting limited (“Chapman”), a limited liability member of lloyd’s for a consideration of 540,000 pounds ($715,338.00) in cash​

* ‍2017 underwriting capacity of chapman is 670,000 pounds​

* ‍in year ended 31 december 2016, chapman made a profit before tax of 48,619 pounds on gross premiums written of 0.63 million pounds​ (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)