March 29

* KEW ROYAL BOTANIC GARDENS RETROFITS GREENHOUSE WITH HELIOSPECTRA INTELLIGENT LED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

* ‍NEW ORDER FROM CLIMATE CONTROLS LTD​

* ORDER VALUE IS SEK 1.7 MILLION (£ 150,000).