April 23 (Reuters) - HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL):

* GRIFFIN GREENHOUSE SUPPLIES AND NEW ENGLAND CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENTS AGRICULTURE INSTALLATION STANDARDIZE ON HELIOSPECTRA LED LIGHTING

* DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE AND BE VISIBLE IN ACCOUNTS IN Q3 2018.

* ORDER VALUE IS SEK 5.78 MILLION (USD $686,510)