May 7 (Reuters) - HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL):

* ABB AND HELIOSPECTRA AB JOIN FORCES IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* PARTNERSHIP WAS SIGNED BETWEEN ABB INDUSTRIES LLC AND HELIOSPECTRA AB AND IS VALID FOR NEXT TWO YEARS

* GOAL IT TO EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO NEW MARKETS ACROSS REGION OVER TIME.