March 24 (Reuters) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION FROM HEALTH CANADA TO MARKET THE PONS™ DEVICE FOR THE TREATMENT OF GAIT DEFICIT DUE TO MILD AND MODERATE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS)

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES - PONS TREATMENT AVAILABLE THROUGH AUTHORIZED TREATMENT CENTERS THROUGHOUT CANADA