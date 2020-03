March 2 (Reuters) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES - PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2019 WAS ABOUT $0.1 MILLION

* HELIUS MEDICAL - ON FEB 27, SUBMITTED CANADIAN CLASS II LICENSE AMENDMENT APPLICATION FOR TREATMENT OF GAIT DEFICIT IN PATIENTS WITH MILD & MODERATE MS

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTS TBI-002 TRIAL TO COST $6 MILLION & TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN APRIL 2020, TARGETING SUBMISSION TO FDA IN Q2 OF 2021