March 12 (Reuters) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS; INTRODUCES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $2.0 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $200,000 VERSUS $500,000