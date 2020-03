BRIEF-Helius Medical Technologies Says Preliminary Revenue For Q4 Of 2019 Was About $0.1 Million

March 2 (Reuters) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES COMMERCIAL AND REGULATORY UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION TO HEALTH CANADA FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) LABEL EXPANSION AND NE

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2019 WAS APPROXIMATELY $0.1 MILLION

* HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - GROSS LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.2 MILLION