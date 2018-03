March 13 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* HELIX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF NEW CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $125 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS-‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPURCHASE $60.115 MILLION OF 3.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2032​