April 10 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp:

* HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. ANNOUNCES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO DOSE PATIENTS IN A PHASE II RANDOMIZED STUDY OF L-DOS47 WITH VINORELBINE AND CISPLATIN

* ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY AND ETHICS APPROVALS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT IN ITS LDOS003 TRIAL IN UKRAINE