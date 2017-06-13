FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
June 13, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Co's cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital expenditures

* Qtrly research and development costs totalled $1.9 million versus $1.5 million

* Cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is not sufficient to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Considers securing additional funds, primarily through issuance of equity securities of co, to be critical for development needs

* As at april 30, 2017 co had working capital deficiency of $2 million, shareholders' deficiency of $1.5 million and a deficit of $154.1 million Source text : (reut.rs/2syhFp3) Further company coverage:

