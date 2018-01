BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Signs Binding Letter Of Intent For Development Of New Car-T Technologies

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp:

* HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. SIGNS BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CAR-T TECHNOLOGIES

* SAYS‍ IMMEDIATE FOCUS WILL INVOLVE PRECLINICAL WORK IN SUPPORT OF A NEW IND APPLICATION OF A CAR-T FOR HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES​

* SAYS ‍FINALIZATION OF COLLABORATIVE BINDING LOI WITH PROMAB BIOTECHNOLOGIES TO DEVELOP CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR CAR-T FOR HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCES AND SOLID TUMOURS​

* SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT,CO RETAINS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT CANDIDATES DEVELOPED ALONE OR IN COMBINATION WITH DOS47​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: