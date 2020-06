June 26 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. TO DIVEST REMAINING OWNERSHIP OF POLISH SUBSIDIARY

* HELIX BIOPHARMA - HAS ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET TO DIVEST REMAINING SHARES IT HOLDS IN ITS POLISH SUBSIDIARY HELIX IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: