BRIEF-Helix Resources Says Workforce Has Agreed To A 20% Cut In Salaries From 1 April

March 26 (Reuters) - Helix Resources Ltd:

* WORKFORCE HAS AGREED TO A 20% CUT IN SALARIES FROM 1 APRIL

* DIRECTORS HAVE ALSO RESOLVED TO WAIVE THEIR FEES FROM 1 APRIL

* INITIATIVES WILL INITIALLY BE IN PLACE UNTIL END OF JUNE

* REVIEWING A NUMBER OF ITS EXISTING CONTRACTS WITH A VIEW TO FINDING ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS.

* TAKING MEASURES DUE TO HIGH LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING SPREAD, DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19