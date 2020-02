Feb 28 (Reuters) - HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-NEWS: HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: PERSONNEL CHANGES IN THE HELLA MANAGEMENT BOARD

* HELLA - BJÖRN TWIEHAUS BECOMES A MEMBER OF HELLA MANAGEMENT BOARD ON 1 APRIL 2020

* HELLA - WERNER BENADE WILL LEAVE MANAGEMENT BOARD WHEN HIS CONTRACT EXPIRES AT END OF MARCH 2020