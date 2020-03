March 18 (Reuters) - HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA:

* COVID-19-PANDEMIC MAKES SHORT-TIME WORK NECESSARY; SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR LIKELY NOT TO BE ACHIEVED DUE TO PANDEMIC

* NINE-MONTH RESULTS FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2019/2020 HAVE DEVELOPED ACCORDING TO EXPECTATIONS