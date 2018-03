BRIEF-Hella ‍Says Continues Its Sales And Earnings Growth In Q3​

March 22 (Reuters) - Hella:

* ‍CONTINUES ITS SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN Q3​

* ‍CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES INCREASE BY 9.3 PERCENT IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018; REPORTED SALES GROW BY 7.4 PERCENT TO EUR 5.1 BILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBIT IMPROVES BY 9.5 PERCENT TO EUR 408 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN INCREASES TO 8.0 PERCENT​

* ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES IN SEGMENTS AUTOMOTIVE (+8.2 PERCENT) AND SPECIAL APPLICATIONS (+13.4 PERCENT); AFTERMARKET SEES 3.9 PERCENT INCREASE IN SALES WITH EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS​

* ‍POSITIVE COMPANY OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​