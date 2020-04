BRIEF-Hella Says It Has Strong Balance Sheet, Confirms Strategy

April 2 (Reuters) - Hella:

* SOLID BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD, CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOTICEABLY EVIDENT

* CURRENCY AND PORTFOLIO-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED SALES DECREASE BY 3.7 PERCENT TO EUR 4.8 BILLION

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FALL TO EUR 347 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IS AT 7.2 PERCENT

* COMPANY OUTLOOK ALREADY ADJUSTED DUE TO CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DEPENDING ON DEVELOPMENT AND DURATION OF LOSS OF BUSINESS, ALSO EBIT MARGIN ADJUSTED FOR RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND PORTFOLIO EFFECTS IS ESTIMATED TO FALL CONSIDERABLY BELOW ORIGINALLY FORECASTED TARGET OF 6.5 PERCENT TO 7.5 PERCENT

* PANDEMIC IS AN ENORMOUS CHALLENGE FOR ENTIRE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

* CONFIDENT THAT WE ARE WELL EQUIPPED TO SUCCESSFULLY OVERCOME CRISIS

* OUR STRATEGY REMAINS INTACT

* STILL WELL POSITIONED FOR AUTOMOTIVE FUTURE IN LONG TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)