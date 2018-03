March 26 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges:

* S AYS TO PROPOSE TO NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING , DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 0.05 PER SHARE AS DIVIDEND

* SAYS COMPANY DECIDED TO PROPOSE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND (SHARE CAPITAL RETURN) OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* SAYS FY2017 NET AFTER TAX PROFITS OF GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.1M VERSUS. EUR 1.4M IN 2016

* SAYS 2017 TURNOVER OF GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 27.4M IN 2017 VERSUS. EUR 26.7M IN 2016