March 6 (Reuters) - HELLENIC SUGAR INDUSTRY SA:

* SAYS FY 2017 TURNOVER EUR 176.8 MILLION VERSUS 115.7 MILLION LAST YEAR.‍​

* SAYS FY 2017 TOTAL NET PROFIT EUR 3.3 MILLION AGAINST LOSSES EUR 42.0 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA EUR 20.2 MILLION AGAINST LOSSES EUR 19.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2FtIRM4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)