July 3 (Reuters) - HELLENIC SUGAR INDUSTRY SA:

* SAYS THE BIDDING PROCESS FOR THE SALE OF THE SHARES OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN SERBIA HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* BINDING OFFERS WERE SUBMITTED BY AGRANA, CONSORTIUM CRISTAL UNION-VIRO TVORNICA, MK GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2t8Cab3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)