March 21 (Reuters) - HELLOFRESH SE:

* ‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018: 25-30% REVENUE GROWTH AND BREAKEVEN ON AEBITDA LEVEL IN Q4 2018​

* AUDITED FY REVENUES OF EUR 905 MILLION (52% YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH; FY 2016: EUR 597 MILLION)

* ‍FY AEBITDA IMPROVED TO EUR (70) MILLION (FY 2016: EUR (83) MILLION)​

* ‍Q4 2017 AEBITDA MARGIN OF (2.4)% (Q4 2016: (10.3)%)​

* FY ‍AEBITDA MARGIN OF (7.7)% (FY 2016: (13.8)%)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)