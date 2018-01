BRIEF-HelloFresh Prelim Q4 Revenues Of EUR 250 Mln-253 Mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HELLOFRESH SE:

* (FSE:HFG; PRIME STANDARD): PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 RESULTS: HELLOFRESH FURTHER ACCELERATES GROWTH AND CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS MARGINS

* ‍CONTINUED EXPANSION OF AEBITDA MARGIN: ON TRACK TO REACH BREAKEVEN BY Q4 2018​

* PRELIMINARY Q4 REVENUES OF EUR 250 MILLION - 253 MILLION (Q4 2016: EUR 158.7 MILLION)

* PRELIMINARY FY REVENUES OF EUR 902 MILLION - 905 MILLION (51% - 52% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH; FY 2016: EUR 597 MILLION)

‍NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS INCREASED TO 1.45 MILLION (69% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH; Q4 2016: 0.86 MILLION)​