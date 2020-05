May 5 (Reuters) - HELLOFRESH SE:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 699.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 420.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ADJUSTS 2020 OUTLOOK

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 40-55%

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS AEBITDA MARGIN OF 6%-10%