BRIEF-HelloFresh Q4 Adjusted EBITDA At EUR 38.6 Million

March 3 (Reuters) - HELLOFRESH SE:

* POSTS FIRST FULL YEAR OF ADJUSTED EBITDA PROFITABILITY

* GROUP REVENUE IN Q4 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 511.8 MILLION (+39.1% Y-O-Y IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY 2019: GROUP REVENUE REACHED EUR 1,809.0 MILLION (+37.4% Y-O-Y IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR HELLOFRESH GROUP IN Q4 2019 REACHED EUR 38.6 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 46.5 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A MARGIN OF 2.6%

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 22-27% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 4.0-5.5%