BRIEF-HelloFresh Sees Q1 Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Above Market Expectations

March 30 (Reuters) - HELLOFRESH SE:

* EXPECTS REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (‘AEBITDA’) FOR Q1 2020 ABOVE MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* HAS STARTED TO SEE A FURTHER MEANINGFUL ACCELERATION SINCE LATTER HALF OF MARCH 2020, DRIVEN BY INCREASED DEMAND DUE TO HEIGHTENED PUBLIC FOCUS ON EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS: - CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR Q1 OF 2020 IN A RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY EUR 685 MILLION AND EUR 710 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 420.1 MILLION)

* SEES GROUP AEBITDA FOR Q1 OF 2020 IN A RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY POSITIVE EUR 55 MILLION AND POSITIVE EUR 75 MILLION (Q1 2019: NEGATIVE EUR 26.1 MILLION)

* CONSIDERS UNCERTAINTIES AND RESULTING FULL YEAR IMPACT CREATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY AND COMPANY AS NOT RELIABLY QUANTIFIABLE

* NOT AMENDING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020 AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* FINAL NUMBERS FOR Q1 OF 2020 MAY DEVIATE FROM RANGES PRESENTED IN THIS RELEASE