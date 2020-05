BRIEF-Helloworld Travel Sees Cash Losses Of $1.5 Mln-$2 Mln Per Month For Next 6 Months

May 1 (Reuters) - Helloworld Travel Ltd:

* TTV FOR MARCH QUARTER FELL 17.6% TO $1.28BN COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* EBITDA FOR QUARTER $2.0M

* EXPECT REVENUES FROM TRAVEL SALES & OPERATIONS TO REMAIN AT AROUND 5% OF PREVIOUS LEVELS UNTIL AT LEAST SEPT

* NETT SALARY COSTS REDUCED FROM AVERAGE $12M PER MONTH TO $1.0M NETT OF GOVERNMENT ALLOWANCES

* HAS OVER 1,050 PERSONNEL STOOD DOWN AROUND WORLD

* HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS FOR 12 MONTHS OR LONGER

* SEES CASH LOSSES OF $1.5 MILLION-$2.0 MILLION PER MONTH FOR NEXT 6 MONTHS

* EXPECTS TO SEE RE-OPENING OF DOMESTIC TRAVEL MARKET BY SEPT 2020

* NOT INTENDING TO UNDERTAKE CAPITAL RAISING AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* COST SAVING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO REDUCE MONTHLY EXPENDITURE FROM $23M PCM TO ABOUT $2M PCM

* AT APRIL-END, HAD TOTAL CASH OF $150 MILLION

* AT APRIL-END, HAD TOTAL CASH OF $150 MILLION

* EXPECTS BREAK-EVEN POSITION IN Q2 FY21 & SMALL PROFIT IN H2 OF FY21