BRIEF-Helloworld Travel Sees Negative Impact of COVID-19 On Retail Leisure, Wholesale Leisure in H2

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Helloworld Travel Ltd:

* IN H2 OF FY20, EXPECTS RETAIL LEISURE, WHOLESALE LEISURE & CORPORATE BUSINESSES WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER UNDERLYING EBITDA AT BOTTOM END OF EARNINGS GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OF $86.0 MILLION TO $90.0 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE NET VIRUS AND BUSHFIRE OUTCOME TO BUSINESS WILL BE MINIMAL TTV GROWTH ON LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* AS RESULT OF BUSHFIRE CRISIS & COVID-19 EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CRUISE SALES INBOUND BUSINESSES

* IN H2 OF FY20, EXPECTS RETAIL LEISURE, WHOLESALE LEISURE & CORPORATE BUSINESSES WILL HAVE MINIMAL GROWTH, IF ANY, VERSUS 2H19

* DUE TO BUSHFIRE CRISIS & COVID-19 EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AIR TICKET SALES TO & VIA CHINA, HK AND TO LESSER EXTENT SINGAPORE