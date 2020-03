March 23 (Reuters) - Helloworld Travel Ltd:

* UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS

* ACTIONING 275 REDUNDANCIES IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES AT ESTIMATED COST TO BUSINESS OF $1.4 MILLION.

* INITIATING STAND DOWN OF ABOUT 1,300 OR 65% OF HLO GROUP WORKFORCE ACROSS ALL COUNTRIES

* HELLOWORLD TRAVEL - CEO & EXEC DIRECTOR WILL, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, TAKE NO SALARY FOR NEXT 3 & HALF MONTHS TO 30 JUNE

* ALL REMAINING PERSONNEL WILL BE OFFERED REDUCED WORKING HOURS