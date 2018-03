BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY Net Income After Minorities At EUR 13.0 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE ROSE SLIGHTLY FROM EUR 263.8 MILLION TO EUR 267.4 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBIT ADJUSTED FOR DISPOSAL OF CAPITALISED INTEREST AT EUR 22.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 22.2 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES AMOUNTED TO EUR 13.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 13.5 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK: FOR COMING YEARS, COMPANY IS AIMING FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ITS EBT

* OUTLOOK: SEES EBT FOR 2018 BETWEEN EUR 21.0 MILLION AND EUR 22.5 MILLION AND FOR 2019 BETWEEN EUR 23.5 MILLION AND EUR 26.0 MILLION

* SAYS PLANNED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN EUR 3.62 AND EUR 3.88 FOR 2018

* SAYS EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN EUR 4.05 AND EUR 4.49 FOR 2019