April 12 (Reuters) - Helma Eigenheimbau AG:

* HEINZ MAERZKE INTENDS TO SWITCH TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD / CFO GERRIT JANSSEN TAKES OVER AS CEO

* POSITION OF CEO WILL BE HELD FROM JULY 6, 2018 BY GERRIT JANSSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)