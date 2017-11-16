FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helmerich and Payne reports Q4 loss per share $0.21
November 16, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Helmerich and Payne reports Q4 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc

* Helmerich And Payne Inc announces fourth quarter & fiscal year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Helmerich And Payne Inc - ‍quarterly U.S. Land revenue days (activity) increased by approximately 6 pct​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc - ‍qtrly adjusted average rig margin per day for U.S. Land operations increased sequentially by $359 to $7,779​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc qtrly ‍operating revenue $532.3 million versus $331.7 million​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc - ‍outlook for fiscal 2018 capital expenditures ranges from $250 million to $300 million​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc sees ‍Q1 2018 quarterly revenue days to increase by approximately 4 pct to 5 pct sequentially for U.S. Land operations​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc - ‍international land operations adjusted quarterly revenue days for Q1 2018 expected to increase by approximately 20 pct sequentially​

* Helmerich And Payne Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 general and administrative expenses are expected to increase by about 9 pct to approximately $165 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
