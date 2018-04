BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne Q2 Loss Per Share $0.12

April 26 (Reuters) - Helmerich and Payne Inc:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $567.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $400 TO $450 MILLION.

* ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MILLION.

* SEES Q3 QUARTERLY REVENUE DAYS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 7% SEQUENTIALLY FOR U.S. LAND OPERATIONS

* SEES Q3 QUARTERLY REVENUE DAYS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 15% SEQUENTIALLY FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS

* Q3 QUARTERLY REVENUE DAYS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 5% TO 10% SEQUENTIALLY FOR INTERNATIONAL LAND OPERATIONS