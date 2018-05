May 18 (Reuters) - Qliro Group AB (publ):

* HELSINKI ADMINISTRATIVE COURT HAS MAINLY REJECTED CDON ALANDIA’S CLAIMS IN FINNISH TAXATION CASE

* QLIRO GROUP’S RESULTS IN Q2 2018 WILL BE AFFECTED WITH AT MOST EUR 6.9 MILLION

* CDON ALANDIA AND ADVISORS ARE EVALUATING CONDITIONS FOR APPLYING FOR LEAVE FOR APPEAL FROM FINNISH SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT