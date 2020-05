May 13 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* HELSINN AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM THE PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIGH/VERY-HIGH RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES

* MEI PHARMA - NEW DATA FROM PHASE 2 STUDY (N=64) DEMONSTRATED ESTIMATED MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) RATE OF 23.5 MONTHS WITH A 1-YEAR OS RATE OF 77%