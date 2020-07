BRIEF-Helsinn Group And Mei Pharma Discontinue The Phase 3 Study With Pracinostat In Aml After Completing Interim Analysis

July 2 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA DISCONTINUE THE PHASE 3 STUDY WITH PRACINOSTAT IN AML AFTER COMPLETING INTERIM ANALYSIS

* MEI PHARMA INC - DECISION WAS BASED ON A LACK OF EFFICACY AND NOT ON SAFETY CONCERNS

* MEI PHARMA - PENDING FURTHER EVALUATION, PATIENTS CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN OTHER PRACINOSTAT STUDIES WILL CONTINUE TREATMENT

* MEI PHARMA - ONGOING STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT HAS DEMONSTRATED IT WAS UNLIKELY TO MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO CONTROL GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: