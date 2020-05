May 29 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* ISSUE RESULTED IN CAPITAL OF CHF 450 MILLION FOR FUND

* INITIAL OFFERING OF HELVETIA (CH) SWISS PROPERTY FUND MET WITH WIDESPREAD INTEREST FROM INVESTORS

* OFFERING COMPRISED 4,500,000 SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 102.00 PER SHARE

* ISSUE PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO ACQUIRE A HIGH-QUALITY AND BROADLY DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: