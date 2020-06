June 18 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 300 MILLION.

* NET PROCEEDS FROM SHARE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO PARTLY FINANCE ACQUISITION OF A 70% MAJORITY INTEREST IN SPANISH INSURER CASER FOR AROUND EUR 780 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)