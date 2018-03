March 5 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS ROSE BY 2.2% AND INCREASED TO CHF 502.4 MILLION‍​

* FY BUSINESS VOLUME ROSE TO CHF 8,641 MILLION

* FY IFRS RESULT WAS CHF 402.9 MILLION AND THUS 7.0% UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)