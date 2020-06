June 9 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* HELVETIA RECEIVES IMPORTANT APPROVALS FOR ACQUISITION OF CASER AND GIVES AN UPDATE ON CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AT END OF JUNE

* FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES FROM COVID-19 INCLUDING THIS SETTLEMENT SOLUTION WILL RUN INTO HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLIONS FOR NET INSURANCE RESULT (BEFORE TAXES)

* NET NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INVESTMENT RESULT WILL BE IN LOW THREE-DIGIT MILLIONS (BEFORE TAXES)