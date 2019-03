Helvetia Holding AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PER SHARE BY CHF 1.00 TO CHF 24.00.

* FY RESULT AFTER TAX WAS CHF 431.0 MILLION

* INCREASED ITS FY BUSINESS VOLUME TO CHF 9,073.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 3.9% RISE IN ORIGINAL CURRENCY

* IMPLEMENTATION OF HELVETIA 20.20 STRATEGY IS MOVING AHEAD SUCCESSFULLY

* HANS-JÜRG BERNET TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS